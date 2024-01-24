Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 165,644 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. 676,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand



Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

