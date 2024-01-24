Main Street Research LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $686.55. 942,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,056. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $698.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.88 and a 200 day moving average of $585.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

