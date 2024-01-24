MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

MNSB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.54. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

