MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.94

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 59755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.93 and a beta of 1.20.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $84,983,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after buying an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 956,683 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $15,932,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $22,602,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.