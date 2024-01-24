Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Down 2.9%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.97. 175,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,302,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,460 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

