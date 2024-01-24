Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $16.13

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $15.52. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 9,388,815 shares.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 358,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

