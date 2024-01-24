Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

MRO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,604. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

