Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

