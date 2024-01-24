Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 147,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 598,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.20 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mativ by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mativ by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mativ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mativ by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 665,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

