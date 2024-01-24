McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $487.61. 5,542,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,467. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $491.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.