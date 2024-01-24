McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

