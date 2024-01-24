McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $911,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. 11,565,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,345,703. The firm has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

