McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $725,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,319.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 352,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.86. 470,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

