McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $270.53. The company had a trading volume of 476,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,017. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $181.87 and a 52-week high of $272.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day moving average is $242.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.