McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 1,898,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,675. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.