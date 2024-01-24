McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,484. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

