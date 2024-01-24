McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 272,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,399. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

