McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,004. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.