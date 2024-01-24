Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Reduced by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

MRK stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

