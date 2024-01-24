Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

PG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

