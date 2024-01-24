Meridian Management Co. Acquires 12,135 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. 1,794,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,144. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

