Meridian Management Co. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.78. The stock had a trading volume of 660,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.14.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

