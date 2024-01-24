Meridian Management Co. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.46.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.