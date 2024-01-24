Meridian Management Co. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.02. The company had a trading volume of 913,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,711. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

