Meridian Management Co. Has $706,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 117,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,791,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

