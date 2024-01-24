Meridian Management Co. Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

Etsy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. 2,132,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,307. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

