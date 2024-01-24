Meridian Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 276,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

