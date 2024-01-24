Meridian Management Co. Purchases New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.23. 170,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,275. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

