Meridian Management Co. Takes $206,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OII. Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 788,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

