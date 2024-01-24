Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MTH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of MTH opened at $166.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

