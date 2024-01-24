Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Decreased by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,391 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.51.

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,839,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,066,628. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $396.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day moving average of $320.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

