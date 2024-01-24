Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. 15,568,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,321,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $396.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

