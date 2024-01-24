Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.11

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 19346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTAL shares. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,594,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $20,938,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $17,970,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

