MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%.
MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:MCBS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $609.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.23.
MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetroCity Bankshares
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.