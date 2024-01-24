MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%.

NASDAQ:MCBS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $609.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

