Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $39,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTD traded down $9.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,210.44. 134,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,153.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

