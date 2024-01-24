MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

MGIC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

MTG stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $124,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

