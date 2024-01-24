MGO One Seven LLC Buys 10,717 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

