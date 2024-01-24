MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 97,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 852.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 296,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 265,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

