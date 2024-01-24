MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $132.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

