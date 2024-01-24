MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

