MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after buying an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

