MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

