MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $369.88 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average is $323.30. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

