MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 349 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

