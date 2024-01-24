MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 59.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paramount Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.3 %

PARAP opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

