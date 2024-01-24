MGO One Seven LLC Sells 558 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $189.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

