Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of C$33.01 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Midland Exploration alerts:

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.