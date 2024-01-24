Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of MIST opened at $1.54 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

