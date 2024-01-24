MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 176,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,713,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

