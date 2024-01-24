Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 845,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,155 shares.The stock last traded at $58.69 and had previously closed at $58.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.09) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

